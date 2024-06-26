Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 579,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,178. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

