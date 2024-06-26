Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Paramount Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Paramount Global worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,842,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.1 %

PARA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 4,099,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,922,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

