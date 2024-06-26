Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 92.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,092. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

