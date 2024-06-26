Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TopBuild by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.20 and a 200 day moving average of $396.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $452.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.