Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $199.49. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

