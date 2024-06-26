Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $166.41. 2,302,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,143. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37. The company has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

