The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,131. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.