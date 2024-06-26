The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 0.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 435.24 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.55). 182,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 78,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.61) to GBX 589 ($7.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.18. The firm has a market cap of £272.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,988.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

