The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 768,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,262. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

