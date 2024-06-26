The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for about 1.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 1.70% of Middleby worth $146,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 14,616.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 481.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Middleby Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,015. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

