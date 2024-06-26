The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.82. 3,345,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,623. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.67. The company has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.