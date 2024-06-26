The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
Shares of FSDK stock remained flat at $65.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
