Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.