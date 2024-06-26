Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

