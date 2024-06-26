Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

