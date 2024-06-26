Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

NIKE stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

