Telcoin Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $145.63 million and $1.17 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

