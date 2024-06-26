Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $41.03

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $48.33. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 516,712 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 20.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. Tecnoglass’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 965,316 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 1,129,603 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after buying an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 902,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,934,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

