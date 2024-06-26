TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.5 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-3.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.36.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

