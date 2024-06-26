TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 14,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $9.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.37. 95,190,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,507,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

