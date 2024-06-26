TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,027.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,471,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 230,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.