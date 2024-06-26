TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,800 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 4.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,209 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,534,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Price Performance

KE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,455,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,661. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.