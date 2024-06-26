Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

