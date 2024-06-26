T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock worth $1,086,228,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,194. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

