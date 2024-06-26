System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 1-Year High at $562.75

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 562.75 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 562.75 ($7.14), with a volume of 1514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.66).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 615 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

System1 Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 483.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market cap of £71.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5,627.50 and a beta of 1.35.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

