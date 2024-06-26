Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down to $29.29

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $28.67. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 421,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $210,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen



Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

