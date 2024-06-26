Sunpointe LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.