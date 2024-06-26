Sunpointe LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. 8,469,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,465. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The stock has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

