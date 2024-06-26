Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 4.3 %

PINS traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,525,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,424. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,125 shares of company stock worth $2,684,891. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

