Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. 124,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,550. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

