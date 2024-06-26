Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 4,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. 25,337,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

