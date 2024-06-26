Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 2,319 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

