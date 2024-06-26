Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 332,429 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FBCG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 529,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.