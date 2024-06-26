Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 360,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,581 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.