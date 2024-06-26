Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $20.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. 4,810,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average is $508.34. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

