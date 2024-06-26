Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,988,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,005,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 2,228,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

