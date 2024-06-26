Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,919,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.