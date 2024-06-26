Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $80.89. 14,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,252. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $966.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.