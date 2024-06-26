Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.61. 4,116,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,270. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.40.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

