Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,916 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.51. 959,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,322. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average of $332.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

