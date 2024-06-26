StockNews.com Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Buy

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

