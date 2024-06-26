StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,345,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,419,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

