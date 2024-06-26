StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
ObsEva Company Profile
