StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.

LiqTech International Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.97. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

