StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

