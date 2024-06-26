Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of G1 Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,989 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 2,023 put options.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 375,354 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

