STM Group (LON:STM) Trading Down 2.6%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71). 13,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 27,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

STM Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5,600.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

