Steelcase Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steelcase in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

SCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,313,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,031,000 after purchasing an additional 159,813 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 106.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 74,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 75.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

