Status (SNT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $105.60 million and $14.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,996.86 or 0.99992014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,484,711.0231113 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02688441 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $11,231,707.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

