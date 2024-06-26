Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $440,686.26 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
