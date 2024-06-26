SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,447,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 2,739,006 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $23.29.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,074 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

